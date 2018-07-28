$24 million road upgrade gets under way

Tenterfield Mayor Peter Petty, Lismore MP Thomas George and New England MP Barnaby Joyce turn the sod on the upgrade of Mount Lindesay Road, between Legume and Woodenbong.

IMPROVED safety and transport efficiency is on its way as work starts on the upgrade of Mount Lindesay Road, between Legume and Woodenbong.

Lismore MP Thomas George, New England MP Barnaby Joyce and Mayor of Tenterfield Shire Peter Petty joined members of the Legume to Woodenbong Road Stakeholders Group to turn the sod on this major project this week.

Mr George said the works were joint funded by both the Australian and NSW governments and will include improvements to various sections of the road between Legume and Woodenbong.

"This work will significantly improve safety for the increasing number of regional traffic, industry and tourists who use this road as the connector from the Southern Darling Downs to the Northern Rivers,” said Mr George.

"The existing road is narrow with poor pavement condition and everyone agrees it is in need of an upgrade.

"Once the road is upgraded, the route will be more attractive for freight.”

Mr George said Tenterfield Shire Council was working closely with Roads and Maritime Services to deliver this project.

"Council has engaged a contractor to deliver the first part of the upgrade, a 2.4km section of road starting about 27km east of Legume. It is due for completion in December,” he said.

Design work is being finalised for the second stage, involving the upgrade of the Legume intersection and the section of road immediately to the east of Legume.

Tenders have been called for the design of strengthening work to the Koreelah Bridge.

Mr George said work was also being planned near Koreelah Creek, 13km east of Legume, and the Big Hill section 16km east of Legume.

Mr Joyce said he had been fighting for upgrades on this notoriously dangerous road and now and now it is being delivered of that effort.

"This project is not only improving safety for motorists, it's helping build our corridor of commerce, from the Tablelands to the coast, for the benefit of industry and local business in the New England electorate,” he said.

"The following stages may include minor road realignment at Koreelah Creek, road widening and bridge construction, sealing at various sections and road rehabilitation including drainage improvements.

"The entire upgrade is expected to take about three years to complete, weather permitting.”

Tenterfield Shire Council Mayor Peter Petty said it had been a long process getting the project to this point.

"It has been a collaborative project between Tenterfield and Southern Downs Regional Councils, Scenic Rim Regional Council, Richmond Valley Council and Kyogle Shire Council, and I sincerely thank their representatives as well as the many local people who have kept the vision of this project to the fore.

"However, without the untiring support of our local members these works would never have happened, and on behalf of Tenterfield Shire Council I also offer Barnaby Joyce and Thomas George our sincere thanks,” Cr Petty added.

Motorists looking for more information about the project are advised to contact Tenterfield Shire Council on 6736 6000.