24 hours. It's all in the timing: Opinion

TIMING is a beautiful thing.

We've all heard the stories about people who become famous by being in the right place at the right time, or missed death by seconds on the road.

Not everyone is so lucky but I can guarantee that somewhere in each of our lives timing has played a positive role.

Maybe it was getting that car space at pole position as someone else pulled out.

Or you managed to nab the last piece of cake at your auntie's birthday party before fat Uncle Ted, who was right behind you.

For my family, this past weekend, we were camping and only 24 hours later Sunday's storm cell went through.

Definitely our right place, right time tucked away inside our home, not in a flimsy tent.

42,000 NBN customers to get refund

A MAJOR telco will refund customers for sluggish NBN speeds after an investigation by the consumer watchdog, who has warned it is an ‘industry problem’.

Has Christmas been banned at our schools? LETTER

"Have the do-gooders won in taking away our fun?"

Boy's severe reaction to tick bite was 'rare case'

A five-year-old Mullumbimby boy suffered anaphylaxis after a tick bite.

Seven tips to avoid an allergic reaction to tick bites

Reunion of past fishermen to gather

HISTORY: The Voyager, Evans Paddon's trawler in 1946.

Calling all 'fishos' to the Evans Head Fishermen's Reunion

