24 hours. It's all in the timing: Opinion

TIMING is a beautiful thing.

We've all heard the stories about people who become famous by being in the right place at the right time, or missed death by seconds on the road.

Not everyone is so lucky but I can guarantee that somewhere in each of our lives timing has played a positive role.

Maybe it was getting that car space at pole position as someone else pulled out.

Or you managed to nab the last piece of cake at your auntie's birthday party before fat Uncle Ted, who was right behind you.

For my family, this past weekend, we were camping and only 24 hours later Sunday's storm cell went through.

Definitely our right place, right time tucked away inside our home, not in a flimsy tent.