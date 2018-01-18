24 hour petrol now available in village

RESIDENTS and tourists driving through Bangalow early morning or late at night may have found themselves in a frustrating no-fuel, got-somewhere-to-be situation.

Now, Bangalow Fuel Supplies on Granuaille Road is servicing motorists in need 24/7.

The shop hours are still 6am until 7pm but a swipe machine and active pumps are available after hours.

Shop landlord, Anthony Macdonald, lives next to the fuel station and said he often found people pulling in after hours low on fuel, having to seek other close-by servos.

"We ended up finding we were sorting out gerry cans for people who desperately needed it,” he said.

"The new service is to help people if they get caught out.”

When the shop doors close for the day the swipe machine will take over - just choose the pump number and put in your card details then it will activate the selected pump.

The service was activated at the beginning of this month and while there hasn't been a great deal of people using it yet, there have been some thankful customers who found themselves with their fuel light on, Mr Macdonald said.

The next petrol station is about 14km away in Clunes or Byron Industrial Estate - "Pretty far if your fuel light is on,” Mr Macdonald said.

There has been some community concern over the changes, with one anonymous person concerned about things such as "additional lights” "noise”.

"I think someone were worried it would light up like a Christmas tree but it doesn't and there is only one extra light on,” Mr Macdonald said.

"The council said it was all above board and we did try to talk to the neighbours and they all seemed fine with it.”