23m-wide labyrinth project planned for Kyogle

IN 2016 Harmony Walsh's labyrinth idea was voted the People's Choice at the Bright Ideas night in Kyogle.

Since then a group known as Friends of the Labyrinth have worked hard to bring the idea to fruition.

Kyogle Council are on board with the project and have committed funds and expertise to make it a reality.

The labyrinth will be constructed by council and community in Alcorn Park near the tennis courts, an area historically known as the bull pen.

Council will prepare the base of the labyrinth which measures 23m across and community volunteers will assist in the construction of the brick and paver labyrinth.

The labyrinth surface will comprise a turfed path suitable for wheelchairs and people with restricted mobility.

The pavers will sit flush with the surface to make the area easy for council mowers to maintain and be laser etched with designs, wording and names created by community members.

Artistic embellishments will be added to the surrounds post construction and include a centrepiece.

Construction of the labyrinth will begin during the winter with council laying the foundations and preparing the area. Community, council and Friends of the Labyrinth will build the labyrinth in a series of working bees before the end of the year.

You can be a part of this exciting and valuable community project by donating clean house bricks for the substrate (1745 are needed), buying a paver for yourself, family or someone else and preparing a design to add to the labyrinth and volunteering for the construction phase.

To find out more about the project simply phone Harmony Walsh on 0416 956 744.