$23m package to help kids prepare for jobs of tomorrow

EVERY public school student in NSW will be able to try their hand at robotics, 3D printing, coding, virtual reality and filmmaking under a $23 million digital learning package by the state government.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she hoped the rollout of the technology - which will be available from term 4 - will inspire students and help them prepare for the jobs of tomorrow.

To mark the beginning of Education Week, Ms Berejiklian and Education Minister Rob Stokes today announced every public school will have access to the STEMShare Community program.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Education Minister Rob Stokes launch Education Week at Parramatta Public School, and announce new digital learning equipment for the classroom in NSW public schools. Picture: David Swift.

The program will help children develop vital skills in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects and give them access to state-of-the-art robotics, 3D printing and virtual reality kits.

"We know the jobs of the future will require the students of today to have those skills moving forward and I'm thrilled to provide every student in NSW with access to this technology," Ms Berejiklian said.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian unveiled a $23 million digital learning package. Picture: David Swift.

"We know that if we want every student to realise their full potential we have to provide them with the equality of opportunity.

"Who knows what opportunities might come before them - when they're using virtual reality to look at a space station that might inspire a student to be the next biggest thing in the space industry."

Mr Stokes said the kits would help kids unlock the technology required to understand linkages between science, maths and other disciplines.

"Mathematical and scientific literacy is a passport to the future and these school kits will unlock student creativity and show them how these disciplines can be applied to real-world learning," he said.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she hopes the rollout of the technology will help students prepare for the jobs of the future. Picture: David Swift.

Mr Stokes said the technology had been piloted across 37 schools and would be available to both primary and secondary students.

But he said it would have to be shared between schools across the state because "not every school is going to need this technology all of the time".

The 660 kits will also provide iPads, laptops and other equipment such as programmable robots, 360-degree cameras and virtual reality viewers.