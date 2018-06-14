230 people have died on quad bikes since 2001

QUAD BIKES: Safety on quad bikes is on the agenda QUAD bikes are one of the leading causes of death on farms with 230 fatalities since 2001.Now the New South Wales Quad Bike Safety Industry Action Group (IAG) is set to announce a $20 million safety investment.

Now the New South Wales Quad Bike Safety Industry Action Group (IAG) was set to announce a $20 million safety investment through the NSW Government's Quad Bike Safety Improvement Program when it meets in Ballina on Thursday.

SafeWork NSW Executive Director, Operations, Tony Williams said the IAG played a vital role in contributing to a reduction in the number of quad bike-related injuries and fatalities.

"Quad bikes are a leading cause of death on Australian properties, with more than 230 deaths since 2001, and thousands more people seriously injured,” Mr Williams said.

"Every fatality has an immeasurable effect on families, friends and communities.”

The IAG was comprised of a range of stakeholders, including representatives from the motor vehicle manufacturing industry, rural sector, government agencies and emergency services and encourages and supports farmers and their workers to adopt range of quad bike harm prevention strategies.

Since the commencement of the program, the NSW Government has issued more than $1.5 million in quad bike safety rebates, resulting in $20.8 million in farm safety improvements, and trained more than 840 farmers and farm workers through its accredited training program.

The Ballina meeting will discuss the status of the program and look at additional ways to further encourage and support farmers to adopt safety practices.

Mr Williams said the IAG was playing a critical role in developing, implementing and promoting quad bike safety activities.

"(We want to) achieve our target of no quad bike-related injuries or deaths in NSW by 2022,” he said,

The program offers two rebates worth up to $1000 each to farmers who adopt a range of quad bike harm prevention strategies.

On behalf of SafeWork, Tocal College was delivering free accredited quad bike training.

The course helps participants operate quad bikes safely and carry out routine checks and maintenance.

Each farmer and farm worker that completes the training also receives a free helmet.

For further information on the program, visit www.safework.nsw.gov.au or call 13 10 50.

To apply for rebates, visit www.nswfarmers.org.au