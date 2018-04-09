23 new Kyogle projects worth $1.6 million

The Bonalbo Pool is up for some improvements.

The Bonalbo Pool is up for some improvements. Susana Freymark

KYOGLE Council will receive $1.4 million in the second round of the Stronger Country Communities program.

It was almost $800,000 more than the council thought they would get, so during the Visions for Village Life consultation process, the council asked the community how the money should be spent.

A list of projects was then put to Lismore MP Thomas George.

The final list includes 23 projects worth a total of $1.6 million.

About $200,000 in extra funding will be provided by the council's capital works budget for some of the footpath, kerb and guttering, pool and parks projects on the list.

Here's the list of projects:

Bonalbo

Bonalbo Hall improvements: $50,000

Bonalbo caravan park improvements: $50,000

Norman Johnson park improvements: $170,000

Bonalbo pool: $60,000

Kyogle

Kyogle High School sports ground: $50,000

Kyogle Rugby League Football grounds: $74,000

Kyogle rifle range improvements: $75,000

Mallanganee

Mallanganee sports ground improvements: $180,000

Public toilets: $50,000

Mummulgum

Mummulgum Hall improvements: $50,000

Old Bonalbo

Pioneer Park improvements: $80,000

Old Bonalbo Hall improvements: $59,000

Footpaths: $70,000

Tabulam

Tabulam Hall improvements: $50,000

Tabulam sports ground improvements: $78,000

Wiangaree

Wiangaree Hall improvements: $50,000

Rodeo ground: $70,000

Aboody Park improvements: $60,000

Woodenbong

Woodenbong Showground: $50,000

Woodenbong Hall: $55,000

Woodenbong sporting improvements: $65,000

Whole LGA