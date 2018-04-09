23 new Kyogle projects worth $1.6 million
KYOGLE Council will receive $1.4 million in the second round of the Stronger Country Communities program.
It was almost $800,000 more than the council thought they would get, so during the Visions for Village Life consultation process, the council asked the community how the money should be spent.
A list of projects was then put to Lismore MP Thomas George.
The final list includes 23 projects worth a total of $1.6 million.
About $200,000 in extra funding will be provided by the council's capital works budget for some of the footpath, kerb and guttering, pool and parks projects on the list.
Here's the list of projects:
Bonalbo
- Bonalbo Hall improvements: $50,000
- Bonalbo caravan park improvements: $50,000
- Norman Johnson park improvements: $170,000
- Bonalbo pool: $60,000
Kyogle
- Kyogle High School sports ground: $50,000
- Kyogle Rugby League Football grounds: $74,000
- Kyogle rifle range improvements: $75,000
Mallanganee
- Mallanganee sports ground improvements: $180,000
- Public toilets: $50,000
Mummulgum
- Mummulgum Hall improvements: $50,000
Old Bonalbo
- Pioneer Park improvements: $80,000
- Old Bonalbo Hall improvements: $59,000
- Footpaths: $70,000
Tabulam
- Tabulam Hall improvements: $50,000
- Tabulam sports ground improvements: $78,000
Wiangaree
- Wiangaree Hall improvements: $50,000
- Rodeo ground: $70,000
- Aboody Park improvements: $60,000
Woodenbong
- Woodenbong Showground: $50,000
- Woodenbong Hall: $55,000
- Woodenbong sporting improvements: $65,000
Whole LGA
- Tourism / signage across all villages and Kyogle: $140,000