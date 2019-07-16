$23 million project will create 100 jobs, power 4500 homes

PROPOSAL: A development application has been lodged by Enerparc Australia for a $23m solar farm on the eastern side of Tenterfield.

UP TO 100 jobs will be created and 4500 homes could be powered by renewable energy if a $23 million solar farm proposal is approved.

Enerparc Australia has lodged a development application with Tenterfield Shire Council for a 60 hectare solar farm at Old Racecourse Road, on the eastern edge of the Tenterfield township.

The proposed Tenterfield Solar Farm would have a capacity of up to 25 megawatts and is estimated to produce 52.45 gigawatts per hour, which is enough energy to power about 4500 average homes each year.

The DA shows construction would be required for infrastructure such as solar arrays, onsite facilities, access tracks and security fencing, as well as underground or overhead transmission lines along road reserves to the TransGrid sub-station 1.5km to the south west of the site.

An Enerparc Australia statement said the proposed Tenterfield site was selected as a suitable solar farm site for a number of reasons, including close proximity to major transport corridors with the New England and Bruxner Highway, as well as minimal site disturbance due to pile-driven array mounts.

Enerparc Australia said if the project is approved, construction will take up to seven months and will create up to 100 jobs.

"The construction and decommissioning stages of the proposed development will generate the largest economic gain for the greatest number of people and businesses in adjoining LGAs," the statement said.

Enerparc Australia said there will be minimal long term impacts expected on agricultural capability, and throughout the farm's operation, will allow for the the continuity of grazing.

Following the operational period, the statement said all above ground infrastructure would be removed from the site, which will be rehabilitated to its pre-development state.

Enerparc Australia Pty Ltd was established in Sydney in 2017 and is currently working on a number of projects across the country.

The proposal is currently display by Tenterfield Shire Council for public submissions, but due to the significance of the project, approval will be needed from the Northern Regional Joint Planning Panel.

The proposal is available for inspection until July 19. The proposal may be inspected at the council chambers at 214 Rouse Street, Tenterfield or on council's website: www.tenterfield.nsw.gov.au.

If the application is successful, construction of the project could start as early as next year.