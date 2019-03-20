Menu
Artist impressions of the development proposed for Cullen St in Nimbin, where the museum once stood.
Artist impressions of the development proposed for Cullen St in Nimbin, where the museum once stood. Leo Dewitte
$2.3 million plan for village heart

Francis Witsenhuysen
by
19th Mar 2019 11:00 PM
PLANS to build a $2.3 million mixed-use development compromising 19 retail shops, a plaza and pavilion in the space where the historic Nimbin Museum once stood are being considered by Lismore City Council.

According to documents lodged with the council by Luke Fittock of Newton Denny Chapelle, the proposal seeks approval to redevelop 60A and 62 Cullen St, destroyed by fire four years ago.

On the morning of August 13, 2014, a fire started at the Rainbow Cafe and spread to the museum and neighbouring businesses, destroying a large slice of Nimbin's history.

A total of 35 firefighters were called to the scene, as well as the Hazmat unit, but despite their efforts the fire destroyed the museum, Tribal Magic and half the Bringabong shop before it was brought under control.

Photo: Leo Dewitte

While the fire was considered "suspicious”, no arrests were made.

The DA for 60A and 62 Cullen St seeks approval for a mixed-use development subdivision containing the retail shops, food and drink premises, residential accommodation (shop-top housing), backpackers' accommodation and a medical centre, as well as outdoor communal areas which would include seating, a deck, garden and other landscaping, and a pavilion.

An artist's impression of the Rainbow Lane development application in Cullen St, Nimbin. Leo Dewitte

The proposal's Architectural Design and Architectural Statement revealed: "Three main shops including a little restaurant on the corner and the plaza shared with the Rainbow Cafe will offer a lively facade for Cullen St and expand the public "blister” while maintaining the town's streetscape and character.”

The documents also include future plans to subdivide the development into 16 lots.

The DA remains on exhibition on the Lismore council's website until March 27.

Lismore Northern Star

