23 degrees at 6am? It must be spring on the Northern Rivers

It was a warm night across the Northern Rivers.

IF YOU were kicking off the blankets last night, there was a good reason for it.

The temperature in Lismore only dropped to 18 degrees overnight, at 1.30am, and this morning it is already 23 degrees with a maximum of 25 expected.

In Ballina it got down to 18 degrees and Casino it was 19 degrees at 2.30am.

According to Weatherzone, the long term average minimum temperature in Lismore in September is 9.8 degrees - so it's definitely warmer than usual.

North-westerly winds are keeping it warm and we've had gusts of up to 35km/h this morning.

Expect a dramatic change tomorrow - the forecast is for the overnight minimum to get down to a chilly 4 degrees in Lismore.