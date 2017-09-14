25°
News

23 degrees at 6am? It must be spring on the Northern Rivers

It was a warm night across the Northern Rivers.
It was a warm night across the Northern Rivers.

IF YOU were kicking off the blankets last night, there was a good reason for it.

The temperature in Lismore only dropped to 18 degrees overnight, at 1.30am, and this morning it is already 23 degrees with a maximum of 25 expected.

In Ballina it got down to 18 degrees and Casino it was 19 degrees at 2.30am.

According to Weatherzone, the long term average minimum temperature in Lismore in September is 9.8 degrees - so it's definitely warmer than usual.

North-westerly winds are keeping it warm and we've had gusts of up to 35km/h this morning.

Expect a dramatic change tomorrow - the forecast is for the overnight minimum to get down to a chilly 4 degrees in Lismore.

Paid parking on the way for Brunswick Heads?

Paid parking on the way for Brunswick Heads?

THE proposal could raise $900,000 a year for the council.

WATCH: Ex-RAAF pilot flies back in time for 80th birthday

MEMORY LANE: Ex-RAAF pilot John Grant with Classic Aero Adventure Flights owner Mark Awad just before John's birthday flight.

'I've spent 53 and a half years flying for a living'

Help develop master plans for Kyogle and villages

The view across Kyogle from the top of Fairy Mountain.

Focus is on footpaths, parks, cemeteries, pools, waste, cycleways

Strong cane harvesting season despite flood debris challenges

Cracker start to the 2017 sugar cane season in NSW.

But growers are now hoping for some spring rain

Local Partners