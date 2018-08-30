23 amazing images by our clever readers

WE LOVE seeing your photos every week.

On Monday nights, on The Northern Star's Facebook page, we ask you to share your favourite photos.

We're always inundated with images which showcase the natural beauty of our region.

Anyone can get involved - just post your photo in the comments section of the Facebook post, and don't forget to click "like" to vote for your favourite image.

The photo with the most likes will be chosen as our cover image for the week.

We'd also love for you to post a caption with your photo - where was it taken? Give us a bit of a description.

Thanks again for all your beautiful images.