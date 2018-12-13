229-lot coastal subdivision faces further delays

An artist's impression of the "village green" area of the proposed Aureus development on The Coast Rd at Skennars Head.

An artist's impression of the "village green" area of the proposed Aureus development on The Coast Rd at Skennars Head. Contributed

THE future of a proposed $22 million subdivision remains undetermined.

Plans for a 229 residential lot subdivision at Skennars Head, known as Aureus, went before the Joint Regional Planning Panel at a meeting in Ballina on Wednesday.

Ballina Shire Council had recommended the panel approve the subdivision "by way of deferred commencement consent”.

But representatives for developer Intrapac urged the JRPP to approve the DA and remove the deferred commencement conditions.

Skennars Head resident Christine Fry told the panel she supported the council's wildlife corridor and offset conditions.

She expressed concerns, however, about the "size and location” of the estate's commercial space and the presence of medium density residential zoning.

But this matter has been separately dealt with through a planning proposal, recently approved by the council and set to be gazetted by the State Government.

Representing Intrapac, Jenny Rudolph said deferred commencement conditions could make future mediation difficult and urged the panel to support the proposal and their suggested amendments to the council's conditions.

"We believe it's got strong merits,” she said.

"We request that you support our application with the necessary conditions.”

Bill Knobel, also representing Intrapac, said he didn't believe the company and the council were "too far apart” in relation to the conditions.

He said they hoped to resolve their few disagreements soon.

"This matter has been on the books for a long time,” he said.

"There are only a few unresolved matters.

"Our preference is not to have them as deferred commencement items.

"We want to get stuck into it.”

Intrapac's suggested amended conditions will be considered by council staff, who will create a new report for the JRPP.

Pending this further information, the panel's chair, Garry West, moved that they delay their ruling on the matter.

"Broadly, I think there's merit in the submission,” he said.

"I think we are better off to defer determination today.”

He was supported by his colleagues.

Mr West said the panel would not hold another formal meeting on the subdivision, but would deliver their decision online.

It's expected this will be in the new year.

Intrapac will be approached today for further comment on the delays to the project.