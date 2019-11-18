$220k boost for Blazeaid fire recovery volunteers

Helping farmers replace destroyed fences is one of the volunteer organisation, Blazeaid's most valuable contributions.

BLAZEAID volunteers will arrive in the Nymboida area with an extra $220,000 in their kitty from the NSW Government.

Over the weekend the government announced it would give an additional $220,000 to BlazeAid and local government partners to enhance support for bushfire affected communities in northern NSW.

Treasurer Dominic Perrottet and Minister for Police and Emergency Services David Elliott visited bushfire impacted areas around Kempsey and Port Macquarie yesterday.

They spoke with locals and thanked firefighters for their efforts battling the blazes.

BlazeAid, a volunteer-based organisation in regional NSW that assists families and individuals hit by bushfires, will receive $100,000 to buy fencing materials and tools.

A government spokesperson said a further $120,000 would be provided to local councils to assist BlazeAid with its vital work, on top of the $160,000 already committed to affected local councils.

Mr Perrottet said this would help BlazeAid's hundreds of volunteers on the ground supporting more than 200 landholders to clean up and remove destroyed fences so they could start repairing or replacing fences as quickly as possible.

"While our combat agencies continue to work tirelessly to contain these fires, we know that many kilometres of fencing has been destroyed and there is a large amount of debris to be cleared," Mr Perrottet said.

"This extra funding will assist communities devastated by bushfires here in northern NSW begin the recovery process."

Mr Elliott said there are many impacted communities across NSW in various phases of response and recovery and it was vital to support organisations like BlazeAid.

"As our firefighters are on the frontline fighting the blazes, we as a government are acutely aware that there are many residents who have been displaced because of the bushfires and who need immediate financial and practical support," Mr Elliott said.

BlazeAid has base camps in Casino, Tenterfield, Ewingar and Ebor.

It is investigating preferred locations for additional base camps to support those communities impacted by fires in the Mid North Coast, including in Nymboida, Wingham and Nabiac.