$220,000 spent on revamp of three popular skate parks

PUMPED: More than $220k of fresh surfaces to skate in Bruns, Federal and Mullum.

PUMPED: More than $220k of fresh surfaces to skate in Bruns, Federal and Mullum.

BRUNSWICK Heads and Federal residents can get out their bikes, scooters and skates to make use of their local skate parks, which are now open after repairs and resurfacing works were completed.

Major works on the Mullumbimby skate park are now underway.

>>> Latest Northern Rivers Sport news

"These three skateparks were in critical need of TLC to provide a safer and smoother riding surface for users," Byron Shire Council's director of infrastructure services, Phil Holloway, said.

"The reality is that skateparks are hugely popular for recreation in our shire and attract a wide cross section of our community from three-year-olds learning to scooter, to young boys and girls in equal numbers, teenagers, young-at-heart mums, dads and even grandparents."

Mr Holloway added that the wear and tear to the popular skateparks was substantial because of the constant usage.

>>> Latest Northern Rivers Development news

"We are pleased to have invested $30,000 in Brunswick Heads skate park repairing all the cracks, chips and holes that were causing problems for skaters, doing a full colour reseal on all transitional areas and the bowl to prevent further erosion and fixing up the rail and the drainage while we were at it," he said.

About $40,000 was spent on the Federal skate park for repairs and maintenance.

"It has really rejuvenated the whole park and everyone is loving it ... $150,000 of works on the Mullumbimby skate park will include similar repairs of cracks, chips and holes and a full colour reseal, which is scheduled for completion, weather permitting, by July 10," Mr Holloway said.

The next big recreation project is the Suffolk Park Pump Track - a new ride experience for BMX, skate and scooters, due to start in late July.

>>> Latest Northern Rivers Council news