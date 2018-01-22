Menu
22-tonne excavator rolls over, investigations under way

An excavator is being up-righted by a crane after it rolled over into a drain on a tea tree plantation on the river bank at Tucki Tucki, off Leslie Lane.
JASMINE BURKE
by

A MAN has been taken to hospital for precautionary measures after tipping over a 22-tonne excavator.

The excavator rolled over into a drain on a tea tree plantation on the river bank at Tucki Tucki, off Leslie Lane.

Fire crews, Hazmat and a 30m crane are on scene to recover the excavator from the drain.

Northern Rivers Fire and Rescue NSW station officer, Darren West, said the Hazmat was on scene because of the diesel fuel and hydraulic oil on board the excavator.

"A 22-tonne excavator which was working on the edge of an earth culvert was being driven when the driver misjudged a corner and ended up overbalancing and ended up in the culvert upside down," he said.

"The driver was very lucky he was not injured, the cage on the excavator protected him."

Mr West reported Fire and Rescue and Hazmat crews have been given the all-clear by Work Cover to employ the crane.

"Booms are in place so if any oil spills from the excavator while the crane is righting it will stop it from entering the river - about 20 metres away," he said.

"At this stage we are clearing the pad to set the crane up."

Safework NSW is in attendance investigating the incident.

Topics:  fire and rescue nsw hazmat northern rivers emergency

Lismore Northern Star
