Subscribe
Cannabis arrest near Lismore
News

$22 million worth of cannabis seized south of Lismore

Alison Paterson
11th Jun 2020 8:30 AM
NEARLY $22 million worth of cannabis has been seized after 20 large-scale industrial grow houses were dismantled on a remote property south of Lismore.

In November 2019, detectives from the State Crime Command's Drug and Firearms Squad established Strike Force Harthouse to investigate the cultivation and supply of cannabis across NSW.

Their inquiries uncovered a remote 120-acre property near Lismore being used for the large-scale cultivation of cannabis.

Following extensive investigations, strike force detectives executed a crime scene warrant at the property on Bungawalbin Whiporie Road, Gibberagee, about 52km southeast of Lismore, from 9am yesterday (Wednesday 10 June 2020).

Investigators located and seized 7200 cannabis plants, and about 50kg of cannabis head, with an estimated potential street value of $21.6 million.

Four men - aged 20, 34, 35 and 37 - were arrested at the property and taken to Lismore Police Station.

The men were charged and are all due to appear at Lismore Local Court today (Thursday 11 June 2020).

cannabis northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

