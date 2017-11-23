Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

$22 million residential development on public exhibition

Plans are on exhibition for a major residential development at Skennars Head.
Plans are on exhibition for a major residential development at Skennars Head. Contributed
Rebecca Lollback
by

PLANS for a $22 million residential development at the Stewart farm at Skennars Head have gone on public exhibition.

Ballina Shire Council started advertising the application this week, but it will be determined by the Joint Regional Planning Panel.

The application is just for the first stage of subdivision, comprising 218 residential lots, five public reserve lots, eight super lots for future subdivision, five utility lots and one residue lot.

It will also involve the construction of a new access to The Coast Rd incorporating the Sharpes Beach car park access junction with a roundabout and facilitating connection into Headlands Drive.

 

Plans are on exhibition for a major residential development at Skennars Head.
Plans are on exhibition for a major residential development at Skennars Head. Contributed

According to the statement of environmental effects, the plan is to create a "contemporary coastal residential village" west of The Coast Rd.

The area, known as the Stewart farm, is currently vacant land and farmland.

"The proposed DA will deliver a variety of residential lot sizes focussed around a future new neighbourhood centre and an open space network," the document explains.

"The future neighbourhood centre (which is not part of this DA) will provide a range of small-scale retail, business and community uses that serve the needs of people who live or work in the surrounding neighbourhoods and will act as a focal point for community activity and social interaction for local residents and visitors."

A number of submissions have already been lodged in relation to the development application.

Submissions close on December 22. For more information visit http://da.ballina.nsw.gov.au and click on the link for "Applications on Public Exhibition".

Lismore Northern Star
SOLD: G'Bah Tavern has new owners after 23 years

SOLD: G'Bah Tavern has new owners after 23 years

"IT'S been an honour, we are bloody proud to have worked with you all, and thank you for making the Hilly such a warm, fun, and cheeky place."

Stolen bike at the heart of generous donation

4-year-old Justin Beddoes didn't want Harlym Parkinson to miss out on playing with her sister and friends so close to Christmas, so with the help of his family and the community they managed to donate two bikes for Harlym and her older sister Malia.

Why this eight-year-old girl is donating her bike to another child

Lismore's new sweet centre of town

SWEET HEART OF TOWN: Muzza's Milk Bar Lismore manager Madaline Powell helps to set up the store for the grand opening to the public on Saturday November 26.

Muzza's Milk Bar opens it's Lismore lolly store

Traffic changes for highway this festive season

Woodburn streets are unusally quiet due to the Pacific Highway being closed by flood water. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star

A range of measures to improve safety have been proposed

Local Partners