$22 million residential development on public exhibition

Plans are on exhibition for a major residential development at Skennars Head. Contributed

PLANS for a $22 million residential development at the Stewart farm at Skennars Head have gone on public exhibition.

Ballina Shire Council started advertising the application this week, but it will be determined by the Joint Regional Planning Panel.

The application is just for the first stage of subdivision, comprising 218 residential lots, five public reserve lots, eight super lots for future subdivision, five utility lots and one residue lot.

It will also involve the construction of a new access to The Coast Rd incorporating the Sharpes Beach car park access junction with a roundabout and facilitating connection into Headlands Drive.

According to the statement of environmental effects, the plan is to create a "contemporary coastal residential village" west of The Coast Rd.

The area, known as the Stewart farm, is currently vacant land and farmland.

"The proposed DA will deliver a variety of residential lot sizes focussed around a future new neighbourhood centre and an open space network," the document explains.

"The future neighbourhood centre (which is not part of this DA) will provide a range of small-scale retail, business and community uses that serve the needs of people who live or work in the surrounding neighbourhoods and will act as a focal point for community activity and social interaction for local residents and visitors."

A number of submissions have already been lodged in relation to the development application.

Submissions close on December 22. For more information visit http://da.ballina.nsw.gov.au and click on the link for "Applications on Public Exhibition".