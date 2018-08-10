$22 million aged care development opened at Ballina

STATE OF THE ART FACILITIES: The new 22 million dollar development at Crowley Care in Ballina was officially opened August 8.

AFTER two years of construction, and many more in the planning, one of the region's most significant developments was officially opened this week.

The $22 million construction project at Crowley Care in Ballina marks a milestone in the organisation's history, boosting the region's capacity to provide better residential care services for seniors.

Chief executive Michael Penhey described the project as "transformational”.

It features new buildings purposefully designed to enhance residents' lifestyle.

The development comprises a 42-room residential care building, a two-story education centre with library and conference rooms, entertainment area, administration centre, chapel, café and central plaza with improved landscaping and way-finding.

Mr Penhey said that it was "incredibly exciting” to see this large project come to fruition.

"Our vision was to create inspirational living experiences for our residents and with these new buildings we are able to achieve that,” he said.

"We have a gorgeous riverside location and we wanted our residents to better experience our site's natural beauty and aspect.”

The development was officially blessed and opened by the Lismore's Bishop Gregory Homeming, with the official opening attended by residents, guests and family members, as well as Crowley staff.

The August 8 opening date was chosen as the official opening day because it coincided with the Feast day of St Mary of the Cross MacKillop, after whom the new chapel was named.

Crowley's past board chair, Steve Barnier, was honoured on the day, conducting the official opening and plaque unveiling.

Mr Barnier served on the board for 24 years and was instrumental in the development of Crowley's site masterplan.

The project attracted Federal Government support with overall funding for 32 additional residential care beds.

It was secured with the support of the Federal member for Page Kevin Hogan, who attended and spoke at the official opening.

The Far North Coast population is ageing rapidly, with seniors an increasingly growing proportion of the total population, and the extra beds are greatly needed.

Mr Penhey said that Crowley Care places a 'high importance on improving the quality of life for our residents and clients', and that they have received great support from the community who have been 'very patient' while construction on the development was underway.

"It's fair to say it's a transformational project providing a lasting legacy for our community making Crowley an even better place to live and work,” Mr Penhey said.