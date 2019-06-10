Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have charged a 14-year-old boy for allegedly hitting two schoolchildren in a stolen car at Deception Bay.
Police have charged a 14-year-old boy for allegedly hitting two schoolchildren in a stolen car at Deception Bay.
Crime

Man who allegedly taunted cops on Facebook arrested

by Amanda Robbemond
10th Jun 2019 6:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man who allegedly taunted police about his outstanding return to prison warrant has been arrested.

The 21-year-old, previously involved in an armed robbery with an offensive weapon, had allegedly directed the post to Richmond police via Facebook before his arrest on June 4.

Police conducted an operation in Kingscliff leading the man to believe he would be collected from a nearby location by another party.

However, police positioned themselves nearby and sighted him when he came out from hiding in the company of other people.

The man and his associates were chased by police until he was arrested at a nearby house.

He was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station and his warrant executed, meaning he will have to serve the next year and seven months in prison.

The man was also allegedly involved in a break and enter offence last month where a car was stolen from a Kyogle property. The car had been involved in multiple fraud offences across northern NSW and the Gold Coast.

NSW police are liaising with Gold Coast police regarding outstanding matters.

More Stories

Show More
facebook police tweed heads

Top Stories

    LEGENDS: The 8 locals recognised in Queen's Birthday honours

    LEGENDS: The 8 locals recognised in Queen's Birthday honours

    News THESE amazing men and women have worked hard for the Northern Rivers community.

    • 10th Jun 2019 6:54 AM
    LAST ROLL: Sad day as team mourns bowling club collapse

    premium_icon LAST ROLL: Sad day as team mourns bowling club collapse

    News Members bowl for the last time after a decade of games

    A-grade chooks at the annual show

    premium_icon A-grade chooks at the annual show

    News The quality is better than ever post-drought

    Our future climate looks like something out of Mad Max

    premium_icon Our future climate looks like something out of Mad Max

    Environment "Many days will be too hot to venture outside”