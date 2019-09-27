Menu
POLICE AWARDS: ON September 26, 2019, senior officers from Richmond Police District gave awards to police and community members for their service.
210 years of policing honoured at Ballina awards service

Alison Paterson
by
27th Sep 2019 7:50 AM
BRAVE community members and police officers were formally thanked at a ceremony hosted by the Richmond Police District on Thursday.

Richmond Police District Superintendent Toby Lindsay said the awards recognised more than 210 years of policing service.

"The medals and awards ceremony conducted at the Ballina Lighthouse and Lismore Surf Life Saving Club were presented to thank people for their service and meritorious actions in the community,” he said.

"Awards presented include the National Police Service Medal, the National Medal, the NSW Police Force Diligent and Ethical Service Medal and the Commissioners Unit Citation.”

Service recognised officers for milestones, including three who received a 30-year service medal, five officers received medals for 15 years' service and five officers for 10 years' service.

"Further, District Commanders Commendations were awarded to Richmond Valley Council and Ballina Shire Council for their invaluable assistance to police and ongoing leadership in emergency management,” Supt Lindsay said.

"Richmond Police District Commanders Commendations were awarded to two members of community for their assistance during a recent arrest of a violent offender at Woodburn.”

Insp Lindsay said it was good to have the mayors from Tenterfield, Lismore, Richmond Valley, Ballina and the deputy mayor of Kyogle in attendance.

"It was great the event was so well supported by our local government partners,” he said.

"It's lovely to be able to recognise people in this way.”

