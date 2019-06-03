21-year-old to face sentencing over large cannabis haul

The 21-year-old man was originally charged in 2017.

A MAN who cultivated a large amount of cannabis is expected to face a sentencing hearing in June.

Sandon Robert McCarthy, 21, was charged in December 13, 2017 after police executed a search warrant at a Commissioners Creek property four days earlier.

The Dunbible man, whose matter went before Lismore District Court on Friday, had one count of possessing a prohibited drug has been withdrawn and dismissed.

He's expected to be sentenced for cultivating a large commercial quantity of cannabis in June.

A charge of taking part in the supply of cannabis will be taken into account when he's sentenced for cultivating a large commercial quantity of cannabis.

At the time, of McCarthy's arrest, police estimated the 272 cannabis plants they seized had a street value of $700,000.

Judge Wells ordered a sentencing assessment report to be prepared and McCarthy, who remains on bail.

As part of that assessment, his suitability for an intensive corrections order and community service work will be considered.

Judge Wells set the matter down for sentencing on June 28.