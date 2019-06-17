21 things that are essential to a town's success

FOR a town to succeed and thrive, there are 21 "must haves” according to demographer Bernard Salt.

Mr Salt said the Northern Rivers region is a "large and largely independent consumer market offering the full range of Australian lifestyle options from rural to seachange to treechange” which has all (or most) the accoutrements of a city the size of Geelong or Hobart, Mr Salt said.

He said these were namely a university, administrative centre, government departments, airports including international (Coolangatta) plus two-hour access to a capital city.

Here are the 21 big things:

Airport

University

Local TV

Local radio

Daily paper

Military/CSIRO

Hospital

National Event

Private school

Affordable housing

Aged care facility

Sports stadium

Convention centre

Local entrepreneurs

United community

Marginal seat

Tourist attractions

Vocational training

Business awards

Cafe culture

State/Federal/Local government

At a glance, our region ticks off most of these boxes but the big question Mr Salt asked was, can it be more than this?