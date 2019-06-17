21 things that are essential to a town's success
FOR a town to succeed and thrive, there are 21 "must haves” according to demographer Bernard Salt.
Mr Salt said the Northern Rivers region is a "large and largely independent consumer market offering the full range of Australian lifestyle options from rural to seachange to treechange” which has all (or most) the accoutrements of a city the size of Geelong or Hobart, Mr Salt said.
He said these were namely a university, administrative centre, government departments, airports including international (Coolangatta) plus two-hour access to a capital city.
Here are the 21 big things:
- Airport
- University
- Local TV
- Local radio
- Daily paper
- Military/CSIRO
- Hospital
- National Event
- Private school
- Affordable housing
- Aged care facility
- Sports stadium
- Convention centre
- Local entrepreneurs
- United community
- Marginal seat
- Tourist attractions
- Vocational training
- Business awards
- Cafe culture
- State/Federal/Local government
At a glance, our region ticks off most of these boxes but the big question Mr Salt asked was, can it be more than this?