21 per cent of Lismore residents living in poverty

HIGH RATES: According to new research mapping social and economic disadvantage data more than 21 per cent of Lismore residents are suffering from "economic disadvantage” or poverty. Contributed

REGIONAL communities in NSW are doing it tougher than their city dwelling counterparts, and Lismore residents are doing it tougher than most.

According to new research mapping social and economic disadvantage across the state released by the New South Wales Council of Social Services, more than 21 per cent of Lismore residents are suffering from "economic disadvantage” or poverty.

The Mapping Economic Disadvantage in NSW report defines economic disadvantage as people who fall below one half of the median household disposable income, after taking account of housing cost.

According to poverty data, 21.3 per cent or 2700 Lismore residents, which includes the suburbs of North Lismore, Lismore Heights, South Lismore, East Lismore and Girards Hill, are struggling to make ends meet.

This is followed by the Mullumbimby region, which includes the communities of Goonengerry, Myocum and Main Arm, and has 19.9 per cent of the population or 1300 people living in poverty, while 19.5 per cent or 1100 of those within the Tenterfield Shire are also affected.

Social Futures' CEO Tony Davies said the majority of Northern Rivers communities have high proportions of residents living in poverty, with many communities well above the state average of 13.3 per cent.

Mr Davies said many communities also ranked higher than the regional NSW average of 14.6, and well above the national average of 13.2 per cent.

"Most concerning, children are the most likely age group to be living in poverty with one in six children live below the poverty line. In some parts of Northern NSW this figure is closer to one in four,” he said.

"With many communities facing the additional bite of the drought it has never been more important for government to take real action to address the inequality in regional communities.”

On the other end of the scale, 13.6 per cent or 1000 people within the Byron Bay area, including Suffolk Park and Broken Head, suffer from economic disadvantage, followed by the Ballina region.

This area, which includes Alstonville, Wollongbar, Wardell, Tintenbar and Newrybar, has 13 per cent or 2000 people living in poverty.

Residents in the Lennox Head and Skennars Head area have the lowest level of economic disadvantage on the Northern Rivers region at 8.3 per cent or 600 people.