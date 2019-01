Thomas Presbury is off to kindergarten.

FINALLY - summer holidays are over and, right across the Northern Rivers, kids are going back to school.

For some it's the start of kindergarten, which is a huge milestone for everyone in the family and perhaps even a few tears were shed.

Others are starting high school and entering a new phase of their young lives.

Thanks for sharing your big day with us!