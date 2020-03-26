Menu
Cases of coronavirus in Northern NSW are continuing to rise.
News

21 cases in Northern NSW, 'cluster' LGAs revealed

Rebecca Fist
by
26th Mar 2020 9:00 AM

THERE are now 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Northern NSW, with four people testing positive overnight.

This increase comes after a spike of new cases on Tuesday, when 10 people tested positive in the Northern NSW Local Health District.

Most COVID-19 cases in Northern NSW were acquired overseas.

There are no clusters in Northern NSW, however in the Tenterfield LGA there is between one and four locally acquired cases with an unknown source of infection.

