Police at Casino find more than they bargained for

POLICE from Richmond Local Area Command got more than they bargained for during a regular breath test in Casino last night.

Senior Constable David Henderson said police stopped a vehicle for a breath test at 12.30am on Dairy Street Casino.

As police were performing the breath test they saw a cannabis plant lying on the on the back seat of the car.

Police searched the vehicle and found 21 cannabis plants.

They also found items relating to the sale of cannabis.

The driver also recorded a positive roadside drug test.

As a result of this incident a Tatham man will be issued a Court Attendance Notice for drug offences.

Charges may be laid against a Queensland man for DUI drug pending a drug analysis.