Aussie star’s crazy live faint scare

AUSTRALIA has just found another cult swimming hero with 20-year-old Clyde Lewis delivering an unforgettable poolside interview to match his explosive gold medal swim.

The Aussie star smashed his personal best by more than three seconds on his way to gold in the men's 400m individual medley final at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre on Friday night.

Lewis was so drained after the greatest performance of his life he needed help getting out of the pool and wasn't able to stand during his poolside interview with Channel 7's Nathan Templeton.

The normally plucky character appeared light-headed and was in such a bad state that the Channel 7 presenter was concerned the swim star was about to faint on live, national television.

Lewis was unable to respond with more than one word answers to Templeton's questions and was eventually told to leave the interview early to catch his breath and potentially seek medical treatment.

Lewis had earlier smashed a new personal best time of 4.13:12 to finish ahead Scotland's Mark Szaranek by just 0.6 seconds.

He was absolutely devastated after the race, unable to deal with the toll inflicted on his body from fatigue and lactic acid.

Templeton appeared to know he was not in a good way as soon as he saw Lewis pulled out of the pool.

Remember the name.

"Clyde magnificent," Templeton said as a distressed Lewis hunched over clinging onto some poolside railing.

"Are you OK to stand up? Are you about to faint?"

Lewis responded: "I'm good. Yeah."

Officials then brought out a chair for Lewis to sit on before Templeton braved another question.

"Can you describe what you're feeling at the moment," he asked.

Lewis responded: "Obliteration".

Templeton said: "Sit down. Have a seat. I think you've earned it. 3.5 second PB. The best celebration we've seen of these Commonwealth Games. Just incredible stuff".

Lewis was still barely able to speak.

"Yeah. It was pretty good. I'm really stoked. I'm pretty stoked," he said.

It was his final response as Templeton pulled the interview early allow Lewis to recover.

"We'll give you a minute to get yourself together OK," the concerned reporter said.

"Well done, mate. Absolutely sensational. We'll get you some water. A bit of help. Catch your breath. Well done Clyde."

Australia had a huge night in the pool.

He was able to recover within 15m to participate in the men's 400m individual medley medal ceremony where he stood on the top of the dais with a beaming grin as Advance Australia Fair was boomed around the venue.

After being presented with his gold medal, Lewis then returned to have a second go at the interview.

He revealed it is not uncommon for him to push himself to the point of fainting.

"Yeah, I feel great now. I just needed a drink," he said.

"I was red-lining by about halfway through the freestyle. I don't even remember much from that last fifty. It all paid off in the end so that's good."

Aussie swimming legend Ian Thorpe said Lewis was clearly struggling from the build-up of lactic acid in his system.

"It's usual Clyde Lewis," Thorpe said in Commentary for Channel 7.

"You realise it's worth it. All of the pain. This is what athletes go through all of the time in training. You push yourself to be able to tolerate lactic acids.

"It's the muscles way of breaking down. This is what pain feels like. If you do burpees at home and get fatigued and kept on doing them that is what Clyde Lewis did. Look at him celebrating. He's over the moon."