PHOTOS: Ballina's 20th Fair Go skate fest 'best one yet'

A competitor taking part in the September 7 competition at the 20th anniversary Fair Go skate competition in Ballina. Graham Broadhead

IN 20 YEARS, the Fair Go skateboarding competition in Ballina has gone from competitors doing tricks on homemade ramps in a carpark to the biggest event of its type in Australia.

Competition organiser Tony Chavez, who owns Truck Stop Sk8 in Ballina, said Fair Go didn't just lead to Ballina having a skate park but but also led to the development of some of Australia's best skaters.

The 20th anniversary event last weekend attracted a strong turnout of more than 100 competitors, pleasing the organisers.

"Everybody is saying it was the best one yet," Mr Chavez said.

"It was an amazing event."

One of the competitors might go on to be like Ballina skater Jakob Robinson, who is in contention for Olympic selection when skateboarding makes its debut at next year's Tokyo Games.

Robinson came second in the opens category in the park event at Fair Go and won the bowl competition, which this year was held separately.

Mr Chavez said Robinson was just one of the top Australian skaters who developed their skills in Ballina, with others including Scott Standley, Jake Duncan, Dylan Monk and Carven brothers Luke and Simon.

"Fair Go didn't just create, at the time of being built, one of the best parks in Australia but produced some of the best skaters in Australia," he said.