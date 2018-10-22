20mm of rain in just 13 minutes: Casino's 'wall of water'

IT STARTED just before 5pm last night.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning and the clouds started to build over the Northern Rivers.

By 4.30pm it was raining - lightly at first - but according to BoM data, the situation escalated quickly, especially in Casino.

In just 13 minutes, 5pm and 5.13pm, the town copped 20mm of rain.

Local resident Myrene Kilminster sent in this photo of the approaching storm, saying it was like a "wall of water".

Myrene Kilminster took this photo of the approaching storm 5km out of Casino.

The stormy evening brought a total of 38mm of rain to Casino.

The storms delivered a lot of lightning and thunder, with a few decent falls across the region:

Casino: 39mm

Terania Creek: 36mm

Goonengerry: 32mm

Cawongla: 27mm

Tuckurimba: 18mm

Lismore: 11mm.

According to BoM, the Northern Rivers is in for a warm start to the week, with temperatures in the high 20s, and possibly into the 30s, today, tomorrow and Wednesday.