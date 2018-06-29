Menu
Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland throws away the road closed sign as another bridge is fixed. The early grants are extra funding provided by Federal Government to councils.
Council News

$20m early present for councils

29th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
COUNCILS in northern NSW will be able to start work on crucial new projects following an early cash injection of almost $20 million under the Federal Government's Financial Assistance Grants programme.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said the government has made an early payment of half of the 2018-19 Financial Assistance Grants funding to councils in the region to help support the delivery of essential services and local infrastructure.

"This is a major windfall for councils in our community who rely on untied grant funding to fund a wide range of local projects and services including in health, sports and recreation, environment and employment projects,” Mr Hogan said.

He said Ballina Shire Council will receive $2,220,654, Kyogle Council, $2,136,043, Lismore City Council $3,197,160, Richmond Valley Council $2,486,219, Clarence Valley $5,519,226, and Coffs Harbour City Council $3,767,276.

"We recognise the importance of giving councils the power to determine local priorities in their region,” Mr Hogan said.

"These grants are an extremely important means of allowing local governments to invest substantial allocations of federal funds based on local needs.

"The Federal Government also supports local councils through a range of other targeted funding programs including Roads to Recovery, Bridges to Renewal, the Building Better Regions Fund and Regional Growth Fund.”

Lismore Northern Star

