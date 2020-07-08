Menu
Crime

$20k up in smoke as thieves strip servo of cigs

Carlie Walker
8th Jul 2020 5:25 PM | Updated: 6:47 PM
ABOUT $20,000 worth of cigarettes have been stolen after a break-in at a Burrum Heads business.

The break-in happened about 4am on Wednesday, a police spokesman said, with two people smashing through the glass windows at the United Service Station, jumping the counter and stealing the cigarette cabinet.

Owner of the United petrol station, Bobby Ganda, said he had received a phone call from the security company telling him there were strange movements in the shop.

When he arrived at the store shortly after, he saw the damage that had been done and what had been stolen.

The United Service Station at Burrum Heads.
The United Service Station at Burrum Heads. Annie Perets

Mr Ganda said the break-in was an added blow after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's really a lot of stress," he said.

He said it had taken just 13 minutes for the two thieves to break-in and steal the cabinet containing the cigarettes.

A police spokesman said no charges had been laid over the break-in.

burrum heads cigarettes fccrime
Fraser Coast Chronicle

