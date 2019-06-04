$20.9m shopping centre plans return to planning panel

Epiq Shopping Centre at Lennox Head will be back before the regional planning panel.

PLANS for a $20 million shopping centre that were already approved will go back before the Joint Regional Planning Panel this month.

The Northern Regional Planning Panel approved the proposed Epiq shopping centre, including a Woolworths store and parking for 278 vehicles, last October.

But amendments to the Lennox Head centre plans, which are seeking approval for changes to the approved design and layout, will see the panel consider it once more at another determination meeting on June 20.

Damien Chapelle from development consultancy Newton Denny Chapelle said part of the amended application saw a structure known as "shop five”, a standalone retail space at the the north-west of the site, integrated into the principal building.

Mr Chapelle said the proposed changes, which were driven by the proponent, Clarence Property, would not noticeably change the aesthetic of the main building.

"The floor space is commensurate to what's already approved,” he said.

"You would not even know.

"There is no increase to the maximum building height.”

He said the proposed changes would better utilise a mezzanine "void space” that was already present in the approved design.

The Northern Regional Planning Panel meeting will be held at the Lennox Head Cultural and Community Centre in Mackney Lane from 10.30am on June 20.