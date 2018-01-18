Menu
$207,000 for Alstonville mountain bike facility

Northern Rivers Dirty Wheels Mountain Bike Club President Dave Hegerty with the Minister for Racing Paul Toole and Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin at the Mountain Bike Park.
Samantha Poate
by

THE NSW Government has committed $207,000 to the construction of the Duck Creek Mountain Bike Park in Alstonville.

The government has partnered with the Ballina Shire Council and the Northern Rivers Dirty Wheels Mountain Bike Club to deliver this new sport and recreation facility.

Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin said the new park will include 8km of world-class cross country and all mountain-style trails, and a skills park.

"The park will be available to local riders who want to practise their skills and boost their fitness. It will also be a draw card for mountain bike enthusiasts and competitors from further afield, boosting tourism opportunities,” Mr Franklin said.

Minister for Racing Paul Toole said the project is one of 26 across NSW funded from the latest round of the club grants category 3 infrastructure program.

Topics:  alstonville bike park ballina shire council ben franklin nsw government paul toole

Lismore Northern Star
