Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Priscilla Hon has made big inroads over the last 12 months.
Priscilla Hon has made big inroads over the last 12 months.
Tennis

Young Aussies rewarded with Roland Garros gift

by Paul Malone
14th May 2019 2:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND'S Fed Cup team member Priscilla Hon has been gifted a wildcard by Tennis Australia into this month's French Open.

Hon, ranked no.134, has been rewarded for improvement forged in the heat of overseas Grand Slam qualifying rounds last year.

The 21-year-old from Brisbane, who started 2019 ranked No.157, was a first-time winner in Fed Cup when she partnered Ash Barty to a win in a decisive doubles match in the tie in the United States in February.

 

Hon was a non-playing team member in Australia's semi-final win over Belarus last month in Brisbane and will look to assemble a case for selection in November's final against France with form over coming months.

The reciprocal wildcard, swapped with the French Federation for Grand Slam events, for Australian men went to former Roland Garros junior champion Alexei Popyrin, who has improved his ranking this year 38 places to No.109.

More Stories

alexei popyrin french open grand slam priscilla hon tennis wildcards

Top Stories

    Boy, 14, charged over Northern Rivers crime spree

    premium_icon Boy, 14, charged over Northern Rivers crime spree

    Crime POLICE arrested the boy after a foot pursuit, but a second person managed to escape.

    Violent ice incidents 'too frequent' on the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon Violent ice incidents 'too frequent' on the Northern Rivers

    Crime An inquiry into the drug ice has begun in Lismore

    G'bah nursing home hits back at concerns about job cuts

    premium_icon G'bah nursing home hits back at concerns about job cuts

    News "We will not be reheating frozen plated meals”

    How the council has improved its budget by $1.3 million

    premium_icon How the council has improved its budget by $1.3 million

    Council News Lismore council set to reveal 10-year plan for rates