2019 Best of Northern Rivers: What you need to know

THE Northern Rivers has so many amazing businesses, some new and some have been around for decades.

The Northern Star wants to find out the best of the best in the Northern Rivers, as voted by readers.

It will run weekly, as there are so many categories of businesses to get through!

In the past, we have tallied the votes based on the amount of 'reacts' each business receives on Facebook through the comment section.

However, Facebook has made a recent change to the social media platform where it doesn't allow all users to 'react' to comments.

This now makes the usual method unfair.

Now, each Thursday night we will put a question to our Facebook followers, for example:

We're on the hunt for the Northern Rivers best hairdressing salon and we want to hear from you! ✂️✂️ Nominate your favourite hairdresser and they'll go in the running to win Best of Northern Rivers. ✂️✂️

Readers are encouraged to nominate their favourite business as per usual.

However, The Northern Star will tally up the nominations on Friday morning, with nominations closing at 9am.

A journalist will then compile a premium article with the list of nominees, and create a poll which people can vote in. This poll will run across the weekend and into Monday.

A list of the nominees will run in the newspaper on Saturday, directing people online to vote.

Voting will automatically close each Monday at midnight, with the votes tallied and winner announced on Tuesday.

That week the winner will appear in the newspaper, our website and Facebook page.