Tom Rogic looks set to play against Palestine.
Soccer

Rogic, Nabbout hand Socceroos timely boost

by AAP
10th Jan 2019 9:05 AM

Attacking midfielder Tom Rogic looks all clear to play in the Socceroos' Asian Cup clash with Palestine on Friday.

While there's been no official word on Rogic's availability due to a broken bone in his left hand, the 26-year-old completed a full training session in Dubai on Wednesday.

Rogic suffered the injury in the opening half of last Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Jordan, and despite wearing a heavy bandage on his hand, appears almost certain to start against the Palestinians.

Coach Graham Arnold has been given an additional boost with striker Andrew Nabbout completing most of Wednesday's session.

Nabbout missed the Jordan game after picking up a groin strain the day before the match but seems to have put himself into contention.

Fullback Josh Risdon only did light duties in Wednesday's session and looks unlikely to play due a groin injury picked up against Jordan.

Central defender Milos Degenek has dismissed suggestions the team is under pressure after their poor start to the tournament.

"We know what's expected of us, what we have to do in the next two games," Degenek said.

"After that we have five or four more games until the final.

"That's what we want to do, go on a roll now and win every game into the final, and even win that. It's a little setback in a long journey."

Australia will hold a final training session on Thursday at the Rashid Stadium in Dubai, where Friday's match kicks off at 10pm (EDT).

2019 asian cup andrew nabbout palestine socceroos tom rogic
News Corp Australia

