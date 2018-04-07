Cool Smith flourishes in heat of Masters battle

STAYING relaxed will be key for cool Queenslander Cameron Smith who finds himself not only weekend bound at Augusta, but a genuine green jacket contender.

Playing in just his second Masters, the 24-year-old showed a steady hand on the back nine after an early rollercoaster ride to post an even par second round 72 which left him at one-under.

But as round one leaders found tons of trouble, Smith's modest position suddenly became major and his cool, anything goes demeanour looms as an extra club in his bag as he zooms on another big major finish.

Cameron Smith is turning heads with his Augusta progress.

And he has the complete support of his countryman, and 2013 Masters champ Adam Scott in particular who recommended more of the same from Smith, and maybe one magic moment to make the most of his Augusta opportunity.

Scott, who has his own weekend ambitions after making the cut at four-over, said he wouldn't get involved in Smith's plans, but advised his fellow Queenslander to just do what he's been doing.

"He's in great shape. He's already in his rhythm week. This is going to be a big weekend for him, he'll learn a lot no matter what happens," Scott said after his second round 73.

Cameron Smith is almost swallowed up by the bunker on the fifth hole.

"But he's also had a good finish at a US Open (when he finished tied for fourth at the 2015 US Open), hopefully he remembers and draws on that kind of experience.

"But he won't have to do much differently than he did the first two days, If he gets a couple of putts to drop at the right time, you hole that 40-footer for eagle somewhere or something like that, anything can happen around here."

Smith said he wouldn't fight for low numbers in the next two rounds knowing how hard the Augusta layout can, and would be.

"You can't be a beggar around here. You just have to take what you get given. It's just so tough. It throws everything at you," he said.

"I feel really comfortable with the putter and the short game too. I just need to get the long stuff sorted and I think I'll be good.

"The course has changed so much in the last two days as well. I think everyone is still trying to wrap their heads around that. It's going to be an interesting weekend."