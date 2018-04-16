Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Games boss: ‘We got it wrong’ on ceremony

by ANDREW POTTS
16th Apr 2018 6:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

GOLDOC chairman Peter Beattie has admitted Commonwealth Games bosses got it wrong with last night's controversial closing ceremony

The event at Metricon Stadium was criticised for not focusing on athletes and for its telecast skipping the arrival of the competitors, something which was called 'wrecking a tradition'.

In a series of early morning tweets, Peter Beattie addressed criticisms.

 

 

"Closing Ceremony; we wanted athletes to be part of and enjoy the Closing Ceremony. However, having them come in to the stadium in the pre show meant the TV audience were not able to see the athletes enter the stadium, alongside flag bearers. We got that wrong," he said.

"This decision to bring the athletes into the stadium before the broadcast was operationally driven given there were restrictions on being able to keep the athletes waiting in comfort. We were driven by the welfare of athletes."

Mr Beattie, also agreed with criticism that speeches from dignitaries, including himself went too long.

"The speeches were too many and too long. I was part of that and I acknowledge it. Again, we got that wrong," he said.

"It is very simple, I should not have spoken".

Related Items

closing ceremony commonwealth games peter beattie

Top Stories

    'Heartbroken' daughter's final gift for her dying dad

    'Heartbroken' daughter's final gift for her dying dad

    Health "I JUST want to do everything I can to help him go and do anything, I just don't want to sit here and wait"

    4 towns about to get the NBN on the Northern Rivers

    4 towns about to get the NBN on the Northern Rivers

    Technology For 5000 customers, the wait is almost over

    CAUGHT: Man sent secret letters to ex-lover from jail

    CAUGHT: Man sent secret letters to ex-lover from jail

    Crime The Lismore man will now spend an extra six months behind bars

    Powerful 'nighthawk' wi-fi now available on the bus

    Powerful 'nighthawk' wi-fi now available on the bus

    News Free wi-fi and free newspapers... school holidays are looking good

    Local Partners