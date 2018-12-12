FORMALS 2018: All your Clarence Valley formal photos
IN our yearly end-of-year feature, we present to you the graduating classes of 2018.
With seven secondary school farewelling hundreds of students this year, here are just some of the photos of them celebrating their 13 years of schooling, ending in the Clarence Valley.
Clarence Valley Anglican School
Grafton High School
Maclean High School
McAuley Catholic College
South Grafton High School
St Andrews Christian School
Pacific Valley Christian School