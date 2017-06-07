18°
2017 search for the Premier's Anzac Ambassadors Program

Samantha Poate
| 7th Jun 2017 10:11 AM
The 2016 Premier's Anzac Ambassadors in Greece. From left: Shehani De Silva, Eduardo Bianchino, Petra Stojnic, Liam Rickard, Josh Bednar and Lauren Sullivan.
The 2016 Premier's Anzac Ambassadors in Greece. From left: Shehani De Silva, Eduardo Bianchino, Petra Stojnic, Liam Rickard, Josh Bednar and Lauren Sullivan.

SIX young people across NSW will have the chance to take the trip of a lifetime to the historic battlefields in Greece and Israel as part of the 2017 ClubsNSW Anzac Ambassador Program.

Minister for Veterans Affairs David Elliott said high school students can enter the competition by submitting 1000-word essay on 'Why is the Centenary of Anzac important for modern Australia and what lessons are learned from the Battle of Beersheba in 1917?'

"During the Centenary of Anzac, it is important to reflect on the great sacrifice that was made by Australian soldiers on foreign battlefields," Mr Elliott said.

"This journey to key First World War battlegrounds, to retrace the steps of our Anzacs, is an opportunity for students to deepen their understanding of the events and contributions made by young men and women that shaped our nation a century ago."

The six successful applicants will travel to Lemnos in Greece and to Israel for the centenary of the Charge of the Fourth Light Horse Brigade at Beersheba as part of a two-week tour sponsored by ClubsNSW.

ClubsNSW chief executive Anthony Ball welcomed the launch of the fourth annual Anzac Ambassador's Program, and said ClubsNSW is proud to help teach a new generation about the Anzac spirit.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for young people to learn about the contributions and sacrifices made by Anzac soldiers and nurses, and to pass this knowledge onto their peers after they return home," Mr Ball said.

High school students between the age of 16 and 18 years of age and eligible to apply.

Entry submissions can be made via email to anzacambassadors@clubsnsw.com.au until 5pm Monday July 31.

The group leaves Sydney on October 24 and return November 5.

For details about how to enter, visit http://www.clubsnsw.com.au/anzacambassadors

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  anzac ambassadors clubs nsw david elliott nsw state government

