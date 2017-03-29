200mm rain forecast as front collides with ex-TC Debbie

The rains from Cyclone Debbie are dumping on Bundaberg

LISMORE, Byron and Ballina will not escape heavy rainfall expected to hit the region tomorrow and Friday as a cold front encounters Cyclone Debbie.

The collision of these two fronts will unleash two days of heavy rain.

BOM severe weather warnings have declared twenty-four hour totals in excess of 100 mm over the Northern Rivers district during Thursday, and it is likely that some locations will exceed more than 200 mm.

For this reason a moderate to major flood watch has been issued for the Richmond-Wilson, Clarence, Tweed and Brunswick Valley.

BOM forecaster Mohammed Nabi explained the effect of the cold front moving up from South West Victoria coinciding with ex-TC Debbie over Queensland tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Debbie will become a low pressure system by the time it hits the Tweed region.

This is a visible image of Tropical Cyclone Debbie along the Queensland coast as seen from the MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua Satellite. The image was taken on March 27 at 0350 UTC.

"The (cold) front will link up with the low itself," Mr Nabi said.

"It will help the rainfall rate to peak around the Northern Rivers.

"The moisture being dragged down by the tropical low is heavy and when you mix it with an unstable air mass it means you create a tropical situation.

"When you combine moisture with instability the only thing it can do is go up and then come down as rain."

The low-pressure system will move south and exit over the Tweed Region kissing the Northern NSW coast.

Mr Nabi said the low-pressure system is a slow-moving system and will maintain its speed.

"From the second half of Friday it starts to lose its structure and during Saturday and Sunday it becomes a deep tropical trough," he said.

"It will continue to move further out to sea.

"The next high pressure system will move in over the Southern Tasman Sea and the east coastal parts will experience ongoing showers and South-Easterlies."

With a 95% chance of rain and an estimated 80 to 150mm of rain scheduled to drench Lismore on Thursday many will be getting their wet weather gear ready.

There is little chance of it letting up on Friday with another 40mm to 150mm of rain estimated for the town.

Wind speeds will rise from easterly 15 to 20km/h to southerly 45-55 km/h.

Byron is set for 60-200mm of rain on both Thursday and Friday, while Ballina can expect up to 200mm of rain on Thursday and a maximum rainfall of 150mm on Friday.

Both areas will experience south to south-westerly winds of 40 to 60 km/h on Friday.