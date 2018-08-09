$200,000 sport complex gets the go ahead

END OF AN ERA: Owners of Lismore Squash Beverley Lavendar and Brenton Lewis have sold the complex which will now be developed into a fitness centre after the DA was approved by council on August 7.

APPROVAL to transform a Northern Rivers squash court into a fitness centre received council approval on Tuesday.

Lismore City Council's website announced it had given the green-light for plans for a $200,000 proposed redevelopment which would change of use of the existing squash centre to a 24/7 health and fitness centre at 18-20 Wyrallah Rd, East Lismore.

As the The Northern Star reported in June, the 2153.7sqm property was listed on Realestate.com for sale for $595,000 and was Zoned 1 Residential.

The development approval was submitted by Newton Denny Chappelle on behalf of their client Michael Kuhnemann who have converted at least one former squash centre into a health and fitness centre in Queensland.

Town planner Damian Chappelle said the proponent was eager to commence the project now consent has been issued.

"The next phase is to coordinate the technical documentation to comply with the conditions of approval," he said.

"My client Mr Kuhnemann is very committed to commencing work on the gym."

Mr Chappelle said his client was also committed to using local service providers on this development, as has occurred with the development approval process.

While he said it was too early to say when the redevelopment would commence, he said everyone involved was pleased the DA was approved in a timely manner.

Earlier, Lismore Squash Centre co-owner Beverley Lavender said she and partner Brenton Lewis have mixed feelings about the sale of the squash centre which has seen generations of local families have fun while keeping fit.

Ms Lavender said the first courts were built in the 1950s and despite many improvements made over the last 10 years, the property needed a lot of work.

"We have mixed feelings as we have watched our juniors grew up into seniors," she said,

(And) we have welcomed back generations who have played here."