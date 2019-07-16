$200,000 lotto win for Byron Bay man

A BYRON Bay man has 200,000 reasons to smile after winning the Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot fortune a week after the draw.

The thrilled winner won the guaranteed 1st Prize of $200,000 in Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw 1378, drawn Monday July 8 2019.

Sharing his excitement with a NSW Lotteries official yesterday, the man revealed he had no idea he'd been walking around with a ticket worth $200,000 for the past week.

"I'm still in shock,” he said.

"Far out! This is huge. I still can't believe it.

"I just went and checked my ticket. I'm just shocked.

"I thought maybe I'd won a free ticket or something. I've never won anything more than a meat tray! I'm absolutely stoked.

"I'm still taking it all in.”

The overjoyed man said his unexpected windfall couldn't have come at a better time.

"We've had a really tough year so this is going to set us up for the future,” he said.

"I'll be able to help out family and do a few other things I've been needing to do for quite some time.”

The regular player, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his winning entry at Byron Bay Newsagency, Shop 1 Centrepoint, 47 Johnson Street, Byron Bay.

Byron Bay Newsagency manager Adam Stewart said it was priceless to see the happy reaction of his regular customer.

"It's always great selling a major prize winning entry and even better when it goes to a local,” he said

"It's been a long time coming, we've been due for a big win for quite some time.

"Congratulations to them!”

The Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot prize is now $82.12 million for draw 1389 while the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot is now $2.45 million for draw 10300.