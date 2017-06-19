$200,000 lottery win for one lucky Bangalow local

A BANGALOW man is pinching himself after a $200,000 Lucky Lotteries windfall.

The man has confessed he was left "blubbering” and had to pinch himself after discovering he was suddenly $200,000 richer from winning 1st Prize in the latest Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw.

The thrilled winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, said the win was "beyond belief” and would help him buy a new house debt-free.

The winning entry in Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw 1059, drawn on Wednesday June 14, was purchased at Bangalow Newsagency, 26 Byron Street, Bangalow.

Apart from winning the $200,000 1st Prize, he also won $1,000 in consolation prizes in the same Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw.

"I was blubbering, shaking and just had to pinch myself. I couldn't believe it.” The winner said.

"I'm completely superstitious and buy my lottery tickets each week. I went to check this ticket and I didn't understand what was going on when they broke the news to me.

"I had to sit down.”

The man admitted the win was welcome news after experiencing a few rough times recently.

"This win will allow us to buy a house and not be in debt. That's everyone's dream.” he said.

Bangalow Newsagency owners Richard Rombouts and Carolyn Adams are celebrating the fact their outlet has sold its first Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot winning entry.

"This is our first direct bullseye so we're thrilled. We're hoping for a run of wins now for our customers.” Ms Adams said.

"The winner was absolutely thrilled when he found out. There were a few tears and he gave the staff a big hug. It was so sweet.

"It's wonderful that it's one of our regular customers who won, and we wish him all the very best with his win.”

The Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot prize is now $1.54 million for draw 10166, while the Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot is now $3.16 million for draw 1060.