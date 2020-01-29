Menu
FUNDING: From left Kevin Hogan, Darren Coyne and Mark Bailey after $20,000 was allocated to regenerate the South Lismore duck pond. Photo: Contributed
$20,000 to regenerate old duck pond ecosystem

Jackie Munro
29th Jan 2020 5:00 PM
THE old duck pond in South Lismore is set to undergo a revamp after receiving a grant to regenerate the ecosystem.

Page MP Kevin Hogan announced South Lismore Duck Pond Landcare has been awarded $20,000 under the Federal Government’s Communities Environment Program.

“This program is all about harnessing the passion of grassroots community organisations to deliver practical local projects that directly improve our local environment,” Mr Hogan said.

“Local Landcare volunteers are already delivering fantastic results here, whether it’s planting trees, cleaning up local waterways, reducing litter or protecting native species.”

The project will see the removal of exotic weeds and pests from the duck pond, replanting and regeneration of the former industrial land on the southern boundary of the pond.

Landcare volunteer Mark Bailey said the group was thrilled with the funds that would see further planting of native species that will improve water quality, enhance fish habitat and promote frog breeding areas.

“This new funding will help to make the Duck Pond Reserve cleaner and greener for future generations,” he said.

