20,000 reasons to visit the Valley

Richmond Valley Council is set to receive $20,000 to develop a destination management plan. Pictured from left; Richmond Valley Council’s manager communication, events, tourism Sharon Davidson, general manager Vaughan Macdonald, tourism and events trainee Tiarn Stenner, mayor Robert Mustow and Page MP Kevin Hogan (centre). Photo: Jackie Munro

“WE WANT people to come here because it’s the best place in the whole world.”

Richmond Valley Council’s manager communication, events and tourism Sharon Davidson is proud to boast what makes Richmond Valley so special.

“We have stunning beaches, pristine and beautiful farmland and we’re clean, green and beautiful,” she said.

“This is why it’s incredibly important we let visitors and travellers know we’re open for business.”

Getting the word out will soon be much easier after Page MP Kevin Hogan announced the council will receive $20,000 to develop a destination management plan for 2021-2025.

The plan will focus on renewed tourism planning as part of the rebuilding and renewal following the bushfires which devastated the region last year.

“We had three new visitor information centres open last year as part of tourism development for the region,” Ms Davidson said.

“This new plan is another step in the road to letting Australia and the world know what this region has to offer.”

The council were among the first to reopen their visitor information centres after being forced to close the facilities during the height of COVID-19 restrictions.

Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow said developing tourism experiences tailored to the area’s uniqueness would allow the Richmond Valley to become a destination in its own right.

He said due to the recent impacts of drought, fire, floods and a pandemic on the local communities, now was the time to increase tourism interest, experiences and numbers.

“As no region is the same, it is important the destination management plan is unique for the Richmond Valley, and creates growth through investment and job creation,” Cr Mustow said.

Mr Hogan said the plan would outline a clear strategy for the Richmond Valley to remain competitive in the market.

“Richmond Valley has stunning rural and coastal towns and villages, a great natural environment and fantastic industry advantages,” Mr Hogan said.

“This will assist in the impacts of drought and fires on the region by building a strong and resilient tourism industry.

“Work will start immediately and will involve small businesses and the community, working together to deliver tourism outcomes.”