20,000 reasons BMX club is riding high

HELPING OUT: Casino BMX Club receives $20,000 from David Faiers, of Quayside Holden. Also pictured on the club's damaged track is Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow.
HELPING OUT: Casino BMX Club receives $20,000 from David Faiers, of Quayside Holden. Also pictured on the club's damaged track is Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow.

AFTER a series of unfortunate events for the Casino BMX Club, a $20,000 cheque has turned the bad luck around.

Firstly the club had to deal with heavy rain that ruined its track, then a break-in at the clubhouse saw precious items stolen and damaged.

Thanks to a successful grant from the Holden Home Ground Advantage program, however, the club will see its track repaired much sooner than expected.

"In 2014 (General Motors Holden) set up $5 million over 10 years to distribute to grassroots sporting clubs and community groups,” Dealer principal of Quayside Holden David Faiers said. "Out of 750 applications, 25 community groups have received funding.”

Club president Kylie Sneesby said the grant was great news.

"$20,000 is going to resurface the whole track,” she said. "(The new surface) will have a polymer-based glue so we won't have the ruts like we have now.”

Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow also welcomed the grant.

"It's a long-existing club of 30 years and much needed in the town,” he said.

