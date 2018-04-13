$20,000 for popular junior surfing competition

SURF GRANT: An organiser of the Skullcandy Oz Grom Open surf competition Steve Condon (front left) at the announcement of a NSW Government grant of $20,000 for the event, with Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin (front, centre) and NSW Minister for Tourism and Major Events Adam Marshall, and other competitors and supporters, including Mikey McDonagh (back, fourth from left) and Ballina's mayor, Cr David Wright (back, right).

SURF GRANT: An organiser of the Skullcandy Oz Grom Open surf competition Steve Condon (front left) at the announcement of a NSW Government grant of $20,000 for the event, with Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin (front, centre) and NSW Minister for Tourism and Major Events Adam Marshall, and other competitors and supporters, including Mikey McDonagh (back, fourth from left) and Ballina's mayor, Cr David Wright (back, right). Graham Broadhead

THE Skullcandy Oz Grom Open will be able to better showcase Lennox Head to the world, thanks to a grant from the State Government.

The Parliamentary Secretary for the Northern Rivers, Ben Franklin MLC, and Minister for Tourism and Major Events, Adam Marshall, today presented the surf competition organisers with a cheque for $20,000.

Event organiser, Steve Condon, from the Lennox-Ballina Boardriders, said the funds would allow the number of cameras used for the webcast to be increased from three to up to eight.

This is the seventh year for the current competition, and it has a budget of more than $150,000. There has been a junior surfing event at Lennox Head for more than 20 years.

Mr Condon said the current competition has been streamed on the internet each year, but the extra cameras would improve the coverage.

He said competitors come from Australasia, Japan, the USA and other parts of the world, and the webcast last year was viewed by internet users from 14 different countries.

While Mr Condon said he didn't have figures on how many people watched the coverage, he said it was a "significant” number.

He said the extra cameras would allow more footage of the Lennox Head village in the coverage.

"We've had so much support from the businesses of Lennox,” he said, saying this was a way of promoting the village more.

He said the cameras also would provide more angles and replays for judges of the popular event.

The Skullcandy Oz Grom Open, supported by Vissla and Ballina Shire Council, will be held at Lennox Head from July 13-18, and the event is sanctioned by the World Surf League.

Mr Condon said the number of entrants this year had been increased from 170 to 300, with four categories for boys and four for girls.

The competition has been a stepping point for professional surfers, with Mikey McDonagh a current product.

McDonagh finished in the top four of the Australian Pro Junior Championships last year, which gained him entry into the World Championships.

He won the Under-16 section of the Lennox event last year.

Mr Franklin said the event was a "wonderful competition”.

Meanwhile, Mr Franklin hinted other festivals in Ballina may also benefit from the government's Flagship Event Fund.

Ballina has a history of festivals going belly up, with the Ballina Prawn Festival, which received State government funding last year, not going ahead this year.

The Ballina Country Music Festival also has battled Ballina Shire Council for increased funding, while the Ballina Food and Wine Festival has recently secured a new sponsor.