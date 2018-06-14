$20,000 flows to projects that save bees

BEEINVENTIVE, the company behind Australian crowdfunding sensation, Flow Hive, has offered $20,000 to schools and community groups in Australia to help make the world a better place for pollinating insects.

Projects may involve direct action such as habitat restoration and preservation, education, or advocacy.

Not-for-profits, schools and community groups are asked to outline their project on the Flow Hive website: https://www.honeyflow.com.au/pollinator-support to apply for a share in $20,000.

"The funding we are making available is something small we can do to help some of the many groups already working to help the world's 20,000 species of solitary bees and other native pollinators, Flow Hive co-inventor, Stuart Anderson said.

Last year, Flow created a limited number of pollinator houses, upcycling the timber offcuts of their world-famous "honey on tap” Flow Hive.

The pollinator houses, designed to attract and provide homes for native pollinators including solitary bees, sold out in days.

As part of the company's commitment to business with positive purpose, all profits were earmarked for not-for-profit organisations, educational institutions and community groups, for projects which support pollinating insects.

Submissions must be received by June 28.

Go online to apply.

For media enquiries regarding Flow Hive and the Pollinator Support Program, email media@honeyflow.com