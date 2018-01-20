2,000 snake calls made to wildlife rescue group

Two snakes, from a party of four, at The Channon.

OVER the past two years, the Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Service (WIRES) Northern Rivers has received a massive 2,140 calls about snakes.

In 2016 they received 950 calls, in 2017 they received 1,120 calls and in less than a month of 2018 they have already received a whopping 70 calls.

In September last year, WIRES received its highest number of monthly calls - a total of 177 - with concerns of venomous (45), non-venomous (89) and unknown (43) snakes across the region.

WIRES hotline co-ordinator and statistics officer, Barb Wilkins, said September tended to be a peak month of sightings because snakes were emerging from their semi-hibernation period.

"Snakes do what they call a brumation, so they are not active during the winter but as soon as the weather warms up they start emerging and that is around September,” Mrs Wilkins said.

Between January 2016 to January 2018, WIRES recorded 918 calls to both urban and rural spots in the Lismore area.

That was double the amount of calls to Byron (488) and Ballina (413) and quadruple the amount received in the Richmond Valley (193) and Kyogle (85).

Mrs Wilkins said she thought the amount of calls was attributed to population and already established licensed handlers in other areas.

"Lismore is quite densely populated compared with other areas,” she said.

"There is a mixture of bushland within the Lismore CDB and suburban areas that we do tend to get a lot more calls.

"There is (also) a very good licensed handler who works in the Byron Shire for example, so we wouldn't necessarily get calls from those areas.”

If you find a snake on your property, WIRES advice is to steer clear, give it time and allow it to move on.

"If there is a way out for the snake then we would advise blocking off that room and let the snake go in its own time, but that's not always possible,” Mrs Wilkins said.

"The way to tell if it is gone is to put a small dusting of flour on the window sill or door way, because then you actually see if the snakes body has gone over the top of the flour.

"If that is not possible, or it is causing concern to the household, then yes by all means ring a wildlife care organisation.”

You can call WIRES on their 24 hour hotline: 6628 1898.